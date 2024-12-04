Learn more about the three Latin artists that have once again entered the top ten most streamed artists on Spotify

Spotify is finally rolling out the 2024 edition of ‘Wrapped’ for users across the world this afternoon.

Surprisingly, Sabrina Carpenter did not make the top ten most streamed artists in 2024.

But three titans of the Latin music scene have - so who are Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Feid?

Have you got your Spotify Wrapped 2024 finally, after what feels like weeks of waiting? Did you also go through a “Alien Permanent Wave Post-Grunge” phase like this writer did?

While the world finally lets out a collective sigh as Wrapped finally has arrived for the year, attention can now finally turn to what indeed we all did listen to throughout the year and, perhaps more importantly, who the most streamed artists for the year were.

To the shock of almost everyone in the office, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was the most streamed song on Spotify in 2024, she didn’t make it into the top ten most streamed artists for the year.

Topping the list, to the surprise of little, was Taylor Swift, while The Weeknd took the second spot and another solid year for Latin music as Bad Bunny continues his global dominance on the streaming platform.

Looking through the other names in the top ten, while many might be familiar with Drake, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Kanye and Ariana Grande, for some there are two names that might not be household ones as of yet.

Mind you, some people might still not be familiar with Bad Bunny either - so to address the elephant in your communal living room, let’s take a look at who Bad Bunny, Peso Plum and Feid are, and continue debating about Sabrina’s lack of appearance in the top ten at a later stage.

Who is Bad Bunny?

[L-R] Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny and Feid have all returned to the Spotify Wrapped top 10 in 2024, as the three are amongst the most streamed artist by users on the platform this year. | Spotify/Getty Images

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio on March 10, 1994, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, is one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of the 21st century. Known for his innovative approach to reggaeton, Latin trap, and various other genres

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in Puerto Rican culture, Bad Bunny was exposed to a wide range of music from a young age. From traditional Puerto Rican sounds to international genres, he developed an early passion for music. A fan of wrestling and hip-hop in his youth, he would often experiment with writing his own lyrics and creating beats. After high school, Bad Bunny attended the University of Puerto Rico, where he studied audiovisual communications, but his true calling was always music.

Bad Bunny's initial break came in 2016 when he uploaded his track "Soy Peor" to SoundCloud. The song, a melancholic Latin trap anthem, quickly went viral, catching the attention of listeners and industry professionals alike. His distinct voice, emotional depth, and raw delivery set him apart from other artists in the burgeoning Latin trap scene, and within months, he was collaborating with major Latin urban artists.

In 2017, Bad Bunny's career took off as he began working with some of the biggest names in reggaeton and Latin trap. His collaborations with artists like J Balvin, Cardi B, and Daddy Yankee allowed him to showcase his versatility and quickly rise through the ranks of the Latin music industry. Songs like "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin became global hits, with "I Like It" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Bad Bunny one of the first Latin trap artists to cross over into the mainstream American music scene.

His debut album, ‘X 100PRE,’ released in 2018, cemented his status as a star. The album's experimental sound mixed reggaeton, trap, and tropical influences, and featured chart-topping singles like "Mia" (featuring Drake) and "Estamos Bien."

Bad Bunny's influence continued to grow with his 2019 release, ‘YHLQMDLG,’ which became a cultural milestone. The album, which featured tracks like "Vete" and "Safaera," topped charts in Latin America and the U.S., and it was the first all-Spanish-language album to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2020, Bad Bunny released ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo,’ which became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This achievement was a historic moment, solidifying his place not just as a leader in Latin music, but as a global superstar. The album featured hits like "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez and "La Difícil," showcasing his growing artistic range and ability to seamlessly blend genres.

Who is Peso Pluma?

Getty Images for Paramount

Peso Pluma, born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija on June 15, 1999, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is a rising star in the world of Latin music. Known for his distinct blend of corrido and regional Mexican music with modern influences like trap and urbano, Peso Pluma has quickly become one of the most important figures in the Mexican music scene.

Pluma's musical journey began at a young age, growing up in a family with a deep connection to music. His father, a musician, introduced him to a variety of genres, and it was through these early influences that Peso Pluma developed a love for both traditional Mexican sounds and the more contemporary music of the urban genre.

His interest in music grew during his teenage years, and he began to write his own songs while exploring the sounds of corrido, a genre that has long been known for its storytelling nature and often narrates tales of life, love, and the struggles of everyday people.

His rise to fame began in 2020 when he released a series of songs that showcased his unique approach to corridos. Tracks like “El Belicón” and “Siempre Pendientes” quickly caught the attention of listeners, thanks to their catchy hooks and the fusion of regional Mexican sounds with modern trap beats.

It was his collaboration with the popular Mexican group Fuerza Regida on the song “Soy El Diablo (Remix)” in 2021 that catapulted him into the mainstream. The track became a viral hit and marked Peso Pluma’s entry into the broader Latin music scene.

In 2022, Pluma released ‘Doble P’ (his debut album), which became a breakthrough moment for the artist. The album was a hit among fans of regional Mexican music and brought a fresh perspective to the genre. It featured hits like “Chanel” and “La Bebé,” the latter of which became a massive success and solidified Peso Pluma as one of the most promising new artists in the Latin music world.

The track “La Bebé” reached incredible success, becoming one of the most-streamed songs of 2023. His collaborations with other rising stars like Natanael Cano and Ovi helped solidify his status as a key figure in the new wave of regional Mexican music, known as "corrido tumbado," which is characterized by its fusion of traditional sounds and modern urban influences.

Who is Feid?

Getty Images

Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos on August 19, 1992, grew up in an artistic family. His father, a teacher and lecturer in art history at the University of Antioquia, instilled a creative mindset in him from an early age.

Though his early interests were in the visual arts, Feid’s true passion lay in music, specifically singing. He began his musical journey at the age of nine when he learned to play the clarinet and read music. His early exposure to music came through the children's choir at the University of Antioquia and his local school, where he gained support from both classmates and family.

As he entered college, Feid made a pivotal decision to devote his life to reggaeton. By 2008, he was writing songs and collaborating with producers from his hometown, including Sky, Mosty, and Bull Nene. These collaborations helped shape his career, allowing him to write for established artists like Nicky Jam, Reykon, and J Balvin. Feid’s songwriting prowess is evident in over 150 tracks, including J Balvin’s massive hit “Ginza,” which earned him an ASCAP Latin Music Award for his co-writing contribution.

In 2015, Feid released his debut solo album ‘Así Como Suena,’ which found success in his home country of Colombia. But it wasn’t until 2016 that he truly caught the international spotlight with the release of “Que Raro.” This single, featuring fellow Medellín artist J Balvin, marked Feid’s first big international hit. The song’s success was amplified by a live performance where Balvin invited Feid on stage, further cementing their brotherly bond and collaboration.

The same year, Feid released “Morena,” a hit that resonated across radio stations and clubs in Latin America, helping to solidify his place in the reggaeton world. In 2017, he followed up with another album of the same name, featuring collaborations with Jory Boy, Nacho and Reykon, as well as his solo hits “LLuvia” and “Ahora.”

In 2019, Feid’s career continued to soar. He released his second studio album ‘19,’ which included the hit singles “Buena Mala” and “Bad Wine,” as well as a remix of his 2018 single “Sigueme,” this time featuring Panama’s breakout star, Sech. The remix became a massive success, surpassing 111 million views on YouTube, and positioning Feid and Sech as the new faces of “romantic reggaeton.”

That same year, he collaborated with Maluma on “Fresh Kerias,” a collaboration he had always dreamed of. The song’s success added to his growing international appeal and helped Feid establish himself as one of the key players in the evolving reggaeton scene.

Feid’s album, ‘FERXXO VOL.1: M.O.R (Mensajes on Repeat),’ released in 2023, marks a new chapter in his musical evolution. The album, which includes collaborations with J Quiles, Maluma and Manuel Turizo, features a softer, smoother reggaeton style, with sensual lyrics and Feid’s signature paisa swag.

Did any of these three artists end up in your Spotify Wrapped this year, and are you as shocked as the rest of us Sabrina Carpenter did make the most streamed artists in 2024 list? Let us know your thoughts - and what phases you went through in 2024 - by leaving a comment down below.