Derbyshire are denied by Jake Libby’s fine century in draw with Worcestershire

Libby had made only one 50 in his previous eight innings but came good at the right time with an unbeaten 105 off 306 balls to steer Worcestershire to a draw.

Azhar Ali scored 60 and shared a second wicket stand with Libby of 164 in 48 overs before Jack Haynes, who scored 16 from 140 balls, joined Libby to complete a determined rearguard action.

The pair dropped anchor, scoring only 26 runs from 283 balls to end Derbyshire’s rapidly fading hopes as the visitors closed on 225 for 2, a lead of 28.

Jake Libby was the thorn in Derbyshire's side as he hit a century.

Worcestershire went into the final day 138 runs behind but the pitch was flat and Derbyshire were a bowler down with Ryan Sidebottom ruled out by a calf injury.

Derbyshire had to strike early to apply pressure but there were few alarms as Libby and Azhar batted through the morning to reduce the deficit to 35.

Libby edged Suranga Lakmal just short of first slip in the fourth over and Azhar missed a loose cut at Luis Reece who bowled five overs and did get some swing, while Sam Conners tried to unsettle the batters with some short balls but it was a fruitless first session for Derbyshire.

Libby drove Reece for his seventh four to reach 50 from 98 balls and Azhar completed his third consecutive half-century after lunch when he cut Lakmal to the ropes.

Derbyshire hopes were raised briefly when Azhar went back to work Thomson to leg but was beaten by some turn and given lbw.

Libby completed a stubborn hundred from 185 balls but did not score another run from the next 39 balls which underlined his determination not to give Derbyshire a chance of forcing the door back open.

The runs dried up with Libby and Jack Haynes scoring 21 from 199 balls so Worcestershire at tea were just 23 runs ahead but only a maximum of 25 overs remained.