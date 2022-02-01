Pictured is ex-Chesterfield player David Reeves (centre), who has set up his own football coaching school, taking a course at Abbeydale Sports Centre

Check out these great retro pictures from grassroots sport across Chesterfield

Our latest sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Chesterfield’s sports scene down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:24 am

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered. There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, and Liam Pitchford on his rise to success.

If you have any retro pics you want to see published, email [email protected]

1. Dronfield Junior School

A proud moment for Dronfield Junior School after their mixed Y5/6 team came from 3-1 down with thirty seconds left in the final of the Chesterfield 5 a side tournament to win 6-3 back in 2006.

Photo: Submitted

2. The next generation

Pictured is ex-Chesterfield player David Reeves (centre), who has set up his own soccer coaching school, taking a course at Abbeydale Sports Centre.

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. St. Mary's School

Chesterfield's St. Mary's school sports captains celebrating a successful year. Back row (l to r) Maria Hemings, Jo Johnston, Abbie Wilson, Gemma Smalley. Front (l to r) Andrew Craven, John McManus, Greg Galloway, Hugh Wragg.

Photo: Terry Walden

4. Ripley Rhinos v Chesterfield

A festive fixture between Ripley Rhinos and Chesterfield.

Photo: BRIAN EYRE

