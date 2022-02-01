Check out these great retro pictures from grassroots sport across Chesterfield

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered. There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, and Liam Pitchford on his rise to success.

1. Dronfield Junior School A proud moment for Dronfield Junior School after their mixed Y5/6 team came from 3-1 down with thirty seconds left in the final of the Chesterfield 5 a side tournament to win 6-3 back in 2006. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. The next generation Pictured is ex-Chesterfield player David Reeves (centre), who has set up his own soccer coaching school, taking a course at Abbeydale Sports Centre. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. St. Mary's School Chesterfield's St. Mary's school sports captains celebrating a successful year. Back row (l to r) Maria Hemings, Jo Johnston, Abbie Wilson, Gemma Smalley. Front (l to r) Andrew Craven, John McManus, Greg Galloway, Hugh Wragg. Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

4. Ripley Rhinos v Chesterfield A festive fixture between Ripley Rhinos and Chesterfield. Photo: BRIAN EYRE Photo Sales