Chesterfield Queens Park swimming pool officially opened on 19th July 1969.

Anyone who grew up in Chesterfield will no doubt have enjoyed many hours swimming at the former swimming pool in Queen’s Park.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022

The pool first opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the former Queen's Park annexe site.

Here we take a look at these pictures from over 50 years ago when the pool first welcomed swimmers – and how the facility has changed over the years.

1. Laying the foundations

Laying the foundations for Chesterfield Swimming Pool in September 29 1967.

2. The diving board goes in

The diving board is firmly in position but the water was rather murky as the building of Chesterfield Swimming Pool continued. The picture was taken in August 15, 1968.

3. The view outside

A walker takes in the scene around the park with the new pool looming large.

4. Swimmers enjoy the new facility

Crowds flocked to the Queen's Park - but had to stick to strict rules which included no 'bombing' or 'petting' in the pool!

