And so it proved on the December 22 when Spireites gave their fans the perfect Christmas present with a 2-0 win over the old enemy.

Goals from Jack Lester and Jamie Ward sealed the win in front of 6,300 fans.

The Chesterfield team that day was Barry Roche, Janos Kovacs, Gregor Robertson, Kevin Gray, Jamie Lowry, Phil Picken, Felix Bastians, Peter Leven, Jamie Winter, Jamie Ward and Jack Lester.

Spireites just missed out on the play-offs that season with an eight place finish in League Two. Jack Lester top scored with 25 goals.

