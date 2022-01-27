See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's fixtures against Dover in 2019

Spireites were held to a 0-0 draw on April 6 as the 2018/19 campaign came to a close.
They suffered a 2-1 defeat at home on August 3 2019 after two Alfie Pavey goals in the last 15 minutes cancelled out Scott Boden’s opener.
These are just some of the fans that were at those games. Take a look and see if you can spot a fan that you know.
1. Who do you know?
Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover. Do you know anyone pictured?
Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com
2. Faces in the crowd
Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover in 2019. Do you know anyone pictured?
Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com
3. Faces in the crowd
Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover in 2019. Do you know anyone pictured?
Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com
4. Faces in the crowd
Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover in 2019. Do you know anyone pictured?
Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com