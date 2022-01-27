Chesterfield fans prior to kick-off look forward to the new 2019/20 season.

See who you can spot in this retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's fixtures against Dover in 2019

It didn’t go Chesterfield’s way in two fixtures against Dover in 2019.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:53 pm

Spireites were held to a 0-0 draw on April 6 as the 2018/19 campaign came to a close.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at home on August 3 2019 after two Alfie Pavey goals in the last 15 minutes cancelled out Scott Boden’s opener.

These are just some of the fans that were at those games. Take a look and see if you can spot a fan that you know.

1. Who do you know?

Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover. Do you know anyone pictured?

Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com

