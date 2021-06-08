Ben McDermott to miss remainder of Derbyshire's season

Ben McDermott will miss the rest of Derbyshire's season following his call-up by Australia. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Cricket Australia today confirmed the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is among six players called up to the preliminary squad for the limited overs series’, which were late additions to the international programme.

McDermott will depart for Australia immediately to complete his mandatory quarantine ahead of the opening match against West Indies in St Lucia on 9 July.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “This is a huge blow for us, but Ben’s been in and around the Australia squad for some time now and his performances have earned him this opportunity.

“We’ve begun enquiries to find a replacement, but it’s difficult at this late stage before the T20 and with a busy international schedule.