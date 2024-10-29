Paul Cook believes Chesterfield’s strength in depth will benefit them during the winter months.

The Spireites are sixth in the table after 14 games of the season, losing just twice. They are also the top scorers in the whole of the English Football League, netting 28 times.

The Blues’ substitutes have been influential in two out of the last three matches, with Ollie Banks assisting two goals for Will Grigg at Newport County, and James Berry, Armando Dobra and Jamie Grimes all notching at Morecambe last Saturday.

With Town being able to make five subs during games now that they are back in League Two, they are reaping the rewards of having such a strong squad.

“We are very fortunate when you look at teams like, with the greatest respect, Morecambe, Accrington, Harrogate, Cheltenham and Newport possibly, who are at the bottom end of the financial spectrum,” Cook explained.

"The biggest thing about finance in football is that it gives you squad depth. When you get into the winter months, it can really hit home.

"We are very lucky that at Newport, our subs won us the game, there is no doubt about it. The calibre of player we brought on took our level of performance up a notch and that managed to get us over the line.”

Cook, by his own admission, says his line-ups have been a bit ‘predictable’ during his managerial career, but he rotated regularly last season and that has been the case again this term so far.

He added: "Whilst we are searching for our best probably 11, we are really pleased with the pool of players we have got to pick from, we are really pleased. We know we are fortunate to have the group that we have got and we are not going to be moaning about it in any shape or form.”

Chesterfield take a break from league action this weekend when they host seventh-tier Horsham in the FA Cup first round. Just like Cook’s men, the Hornets are unbeaten in eight matches. The winners of the tie will bank £45,000 in prize money. Town have reached the third round for the last three years despite having to qualify for the competition while they were in non-league.