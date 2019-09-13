"We have hit the canvas and now we need to come back fighting', says Chesterfield striker Scott Boden

"We have hit rock bottom - we have hit the canvas - and now it is the time to get back up and start going again."

That is the message from Chesterfield striker Scott Boden ahead of tomorrow's 'massive' clash against Torquay United at the Proact.

The Spireites are bottom of the National League and winless in 10 so far this season.

The 29-year-old, in his second spell with the club, says the winless run has to come to an end on Saturday.

"We can get back to where we want to be but it has got to start tomorrow," Boden said.

"It (the bad start) was not predicted and it was not expected and we do not want to be there.

"We have had to take a look at ourselves and obviously take into stock what has happened because it is all down to ourselves basically.

"I think it (Torquay) is a massive game for a lot of reasons. I am hoping we can get a positive result."

Boden made more than 100 appearances for the Spireites between 2008 and 2013.

The former Wrexham and Gateshead forward then re-joined Town in January after John Sheridan was appointed manager for his second spell in charge of the Proact.

Boden fondly remembers the good times at Chesterfield and he hopes they will return again.

"I have been here before in the good times and now it is the bad times and I think the fans are well within their rights (to be unhappy) and I would be the same," he said.

"I have been part of this club for a number of years now and I want this club to do well more than anyone.

"We need to pull together and it needs to start tomorrow and hopefully the fans will see that from our side.

"At the end of the day we have got to get the fans with us. We have got to be positive and be on the front foot and the fans will back us then. When they make that noise it sucks the ball into the net for."

He added: "The fans came before me and they will come after me. In fact I will probably come with them. At the end of the day they want to see success and if they do not see success then they just want to see passion. Have we shown a lot of passion? Questionable. Have we shown results? The proof is in the pudding.

"We have got to stick together. When the good times were here the place is bouncing, it is an unbelievable place to be. When your backs are against the wall we have still got to be together and go again. There is no better time than now to start building something here."

Boden, who has four goals to his name so far this season, also says everyone is right behind boss Sheridan.

"There is no reason not to be," he said. "If you look at the back end of last year he came in and turned the ship last year. We have got to stand up and be counted and there is not one player who is not behind the manager."

Boden and striker Tom Denton struck up a potent partnership at the end of last season which helped the Spireites finish in 15th after battling relegation for large parts of the campaign.

Unfortunately Denton has been out injured and has not played so far this campaign but he will be involved tomorrow, Sheridan confirmed.

On having Denton back, Boden said: "I have only got the back end of last season to talk about but when he came in our win ratio when we start together was right up there.

"For the team in both boxes it (having Denton back) is massive. Obviously when he is back he is a big boost for the whole team."