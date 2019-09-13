John Sheridan says he does not feel under pressure despite 10-match winless run

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan says he does not feel under pressure despite not winning in 10 matches so far this season.

The Spireites were one of the favourites to be promoted out of the National League but Town are bottom of the division and are yet to record a victory.

This week the board and club owner Dave Allen said Sheridan has their full support and said more funds would be made available to him for new players.

Chesterfield in for Oldham Athletic winger as Spireites bid to strengthen squad

Allen and Sheridan speak regularly and meet once a week.

"He (Allen) has been brilliant with me," Sheridan said. "Not that I have asked for a lot but whenever I have asked I have always got it. They have always made it clear that whenever I need players they are always there to help.

"I am not stupid as a manager, I know if I keep losing games and we are not winning of course my job is going to be jeopardy but I don't feel that whatsoever. No pressure whatsoever.

"I think he (Allen) wants me to get that first win and wants us to to get on a little run. He keeps telling me it is around the corner. He is not happy that we have not won in 10. He brought me in and he had a massive belief in me that I was going to get the team out of the league and I have got a massive belief that I'd do that but the situation is not comfortable for anybody. But all he has done has support me. "

He added: "The relationship (with Allen) is good but I want it to be better because I want to try and win games and that is why he brought me here in the first place.

"I feel as though I am letting not only the chairman down but I am letting the supporters down. I have got a lot of pride in myself. It is hurting me more than anyone believe me that is just the way I am. I want to try my best and I am going to do my best and believe in myself that I am going to turn it around."

Chesterfield v Torquay United preview: Gary Johnson's newly-promoted Gulls have National League's top scorer in their ranks

Chesterfield are already five points from safety and face newly-promoted Torquay United at the Proact tomorrow.

"I have just got to stick with my beliefs, hopefully things will turn around," Sheridan said.

"I have to say I'm positive and that I am confident that it will turn around cause I really do believe that but if it keeps dragging on and on I know the dangers and I know that it makes life harder .Everyone is down at the moment and frustrated but we have got to look at this game tomorrow and hopefully this will be the time we get the three points that we are after.

"To not win a game in 10 is the worst record I have had as a manager. No one expected to be where we are but we are and I am making no excuses, we have not done what we should be doing. I know as a manager I have to turn it around and get results."