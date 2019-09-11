Chesterfield in for Oldham Athletic winger as Spireites bid to strengthen squad

Chesterfield are working on a deal to sign left-sided player Gevaro Nepomuceno from Oldham Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back and left wing, has played twice this week for Curacao on international duty.

Nepomuceno joined Oldham in 2017 and is described as being a 'fans favourite' on the club's official website.

He only signed a new one-year deal with the Latics in May.

Previously to that he had played in Holland, Romania and Portugal.

It comes after a club statement released on Monday said that Chesterfield manager John Sheridan had the full support of owner Dave Allen and the board and that more funds would be made available to him for new players.

The Spireites are bottom of the National League after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches.

Town host Torquay United at the Proact on Saturday.