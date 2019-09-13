Midfielder Sam Wedgbury told he can leave Chesterfield if he can find another club

Midfielder Sam Wedgbury has been told he can leave Chesterfield if he can find himself another club.

The 30-year-old was signed by previous Spireites boss Martin Allen in May 2018 after leaving Wrexham.

But Wedgbury played just three games last season after injuring his ACL.

He has started three games this campaign but his last appearance came one month ago in the 2-1 home defeat to Woking on August 13. The ex Forest Green Rovers man has not been involved in any of Sheridan's matchday squads since.

This week Wedgbury seemingly confirmed on social media that he had been told he can leave the club.

Talking about Wedgbury, Sheridan said: "I have spoken to one or two players.

"I think he is a great pro.

"He has come back from a serious injury.

"He is a brilliant lad around the place.

"I just think for Sam if he is not playing, and I think he agrees with me, it is beneficial if he can get game time.

"I just try to be as honest as I can because I respect him.

"He is a great lad and a good pro he needs to be playing football matches.

"I try and treat them all the best I can.

"I had the chat with Sam saying that if he can get game time somewhere else I would not stand in his way.

"At the same time, if he was still here he fights for his place."

Sheridan went on to say that there has been no inquiries from other clubs for any of his players.

After last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bromley a video posted on social media appeared to show words being exchanged between some Chesterfield fans and a couple of Spireites players.

On those unsavoury scenes, Sheridan said: "I did not see that I was inside. I heard about it after the game and I don't like that anyway. I have not looked too far into it, it has gone.

"The players obviously went over to respect the supporters for coming to support us. Obviously the fans are very frustrated which I totally understand but obviously you don't want things getting ugly.

"It is something I don't want to happen and probably the less I talk about it the better and just move on and just concentrate on the football.

"We have got to repair (the relationship between players and fans) by winning games. Us winning games will get them back."

Town got themselves back in the game at Bromley through Liam Mandeville's superb goal from the edge of the box but Chesterfield conceded a minute later.

"I knew it would be a tough game with the (3G) pitch and they are going well," Sheridan said.

"We conceded a soft, soft goal and it just gives you that downer straight away.

"I think the good thing from the game is we came out second half and probably bossed the game.

"We showed a bit of character and we did score to make it 1-1 and then 10 seconds later we are all deflated. It is just so naive to concede a goal like that.

"We have conceded so many goals where you don't expect it to happen.

"We got back in the game and looked really fit and really strong but we end up coming out with nothing from the game."

On Saturday Town face Torquay United who were crowned champions of the National League South last season and are 8th so far this campaign.

Sheridan added: "They are a good team. They have a got a really good manager, a very experienced manager who knows the game and they are one of the bigger clubs in the league. They have got off to a decent start. They are a team I thought would do alright. We have got to go out with the belief that we can win the game. We have got to start well."