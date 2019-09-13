Chesterfield boss on signing Oldham Athletic's Gevaro Nepomuceno, Tom Denton and when Norwich City's on-loan striker Anthony Spyrou will return

John Sheridan has confirmed Chesterfield's interest in Oldham Athletic winger Gevaro Nepomuceno - but added that he is not the only one they are chasing.

We reported this week how the Spireites have made a move for the 26-year-old left-sided player.

The Town boss has had a fast left winger on his wanted list for a while and he wants someone in 'sooner rather than later'.

However, he did say that no one will come in before the Torquay United match on Saturday.

Sheridan said: "He (Nepomuceno) is a player I know who I had at Oldham and there are other players I have asked about who are left-sided players.

"I feel as though we need someone with a bit of pace who can play down that side of the pitch.

"I have asked about the availability of three or four players and hopefully I can get one in sooner rather than later and it will just strengthen us as a team.

"He (Nepomuceno) is one who I think is available. I know him cause I was at Oldham but I have rang other clubs today and we had a good positive from another club about a left-sided player.

"I think it is important that we get someone in who can fill that area sooner rather rather than later so I will be pushing ahead with it and trying to sort one out.

"I just want someone who can get us higher up the pitch quickly. I think it is something we need and it is something I have probably been chasing for a long time."

The good news for Chesterfield supporters is that striker Tom Denton will be in the squad against Torquay tomorrow.

The 30-year-old has not played this season due to a knee injury.

"He is in the squad tomorrow," Sheridan said. "He has come back and trained for the last two weeks. He is fit and available which is a massive plus for us. When I came in last year he did well for me. He adds something different with his height and the dangers he causes in the opposition box. He is a massive threat when he is on his game."

But Town fans will have to wait a little longer to see forward Anthony Spyrou.

The 19-year-old joined on a season loan from Premier League Norwich City but has not featured this campaign due to injury.

Last week Sheridan said he was getting 'impatient' at not know when Spyrou would return to the Proact.

"He is not far off," the Spireites boss said. "He is Norwich's player so the situation with Anthony is whether he gets his fitness there or he comes down here. Playing wise he is still a week, probably 10 days to be ready to play.

"The situation is he is in Norwich. Obviously he is at a Premier League club so everything he is getting is top draw.

"He is back getting fitness and possibly getting ready to start playing again in 10 days.

"It has dragged on but I can only go by what Anthony knows or Norwich knows. He is not our player.

"I am expecting him back in and around the Hartlepool game."