'We have got an excellent owner here' - John Sheridan gives his thoughts on support he has received from Proact bosses this week

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan says he has got 'massive belief' that he will turn the current poor form around.

The Spireites have not won a game this season in seven attempts and are positioned in the National League relegation zone.

This week Chesterfield chief executive, Graham Bean, said Sheridan has 100 per cent support from everyone at the club despite the disappointing start to the new campaign.

On the 'vote of confidence' from the Proact bosses, Sheridan said: "I am old enough and wise enough and I know what the game is all about. No matter who you are if you not winning games you get judged.

"No one has to tell me. It has been nowhere near good enough. Four draws and not a win out of seven is nowhere near good enough.

"I will just keep battling and know that I can turn it around. I have managed and I have proved it and I have had bad times before. I have done really well and I've had a relegation so I know what it is about.

"We have got an excellent owner here. People who give me what I want and when I ask for it. I'm not stupid if results aren't going the way they should be everyone looks at you and everyone thinks 'what is going to happen'. Until it happens I go along with my job and believe. I have got a massive belief that we will be alright this season but we have to start winning."

Some people are already doubting whether Town can push for promotion after collecting just four points from a possible 21.

But Sheridan insists that people should not write them off just yet.

"We have got another six months of the season to go," Sheridan said. "We have got plenty of time to turn it around but I'm not stupid and silly enough to say that 'we are going to do this' and 'we are going to do that'.

"There is plenty of time but it is so frustrating for them (the fans). It is really frustrating for them. We haven't won a game in seven. No one probably expected that at Chesterfield. People made us favourites. But deep down there is plenty of time to turn it around.

"You are only a couple of wins of getting back in the mix. But we have got to get our first win. Once we get our first, then it is the second and third and then we have got to get ourselves back in the mix and be in and around.

"But if people think promotion or play-offs or whatever is out of the question I would say not just yet but not winning in seven is not good enough."

