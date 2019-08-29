Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor 'surprised' by Chesterfield's difficult start to season

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor has said he is 'surprised' by the start Chesterfield have made to the new season.

The Spireites were tipped to be challenging for promotion out of the National League but are without a win in their first seven matches of the season.

Their opponents on Saturday, Dagenham and Redbridge, managed by former England Under-21 boss, Peter Taylor, are 11th in the table with 10 points.

Chesterfield chief executive issues rallying call for supporters to 'raise the roof' against Dagenham and Redbridge

On the road the Daggers have won at Dover Athletic, lost at FC Halifax Town and drawn at Eastleigh and will arrive at the Proact in a confident mood after a 3-2 home victory over Yeovil Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Giving his thoughts on Chesterfield's start to the season, Taylor said: “I think that has surprised a lot of people, I know John (Sheridan) and I know he’ll get the best out of them, so it’s going to be a difficult game,” Taylor said.

“I am surprised myself as they were my promotion favourites if I’m honest.” Taylor added: “It’s nice that we’ve got 10 points for seven matches, that’s really good and encouraging after not such a good start in a few of the games, but we’re in a healthy position.”

Chesterfield's Graham Bean gives his take on the 'difficulties' of recruiting new players at National League level

Chesterfield strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou could be in contention for a place in the matchday squad. The pair have not featured so far this season due to injury.

John Sheridan has '100 per cent support from everyone at Chesterfield'

