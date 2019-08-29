Chesterfield's Graham Bean gives his take on the 'difficulties' of recruiting new players at National League level

Chesterfield chief executive Graham Bean has spoken about the 'difficulties' in bringing in new players to the Spireites.

Town boss John Sheridan has so far this season recruited David Buchanan, Anthony Gerrard, Haydn Hollis, Josef Yarney, Jack McKay, Jermaine McGlashan, Anthony Spyrou and Mike Fondop.

Sheridan has said he would like to add a left winger to his squad and has hinted at looking at improving the central midfield positions.

The Spireites manager has also said he has been 'honest' with 'one or two players' regarding their future at the club.

"As football supporters we all have opinions as to who is a good player and who is a bad player but ultimately it comes down to the opinion of the manager," Bean said.

"John has identified players who he believes are right for this club and as a administrator, who has not played at a professional level, then you have to go with the judgement of the manager."

One of the difficulties clubs at National League level have is that some players do not want to drop out of the Football League.

Another difficulty is some players are part-time and have other jobs or they live miles away and do not want to re-locate.

Bean said: "At this level there are difficulties. I think most players who are at this level and if they got the opportunity to join Chesterfield, given the size of the club, would more than likely take that opportunity. But on the other side of the coin getting players to drop out of the Football League is a little bit harder but, as we have shown in the summer, we have managed to do that."

He added: "I think a lot of it comes down to the desire of the player to want to play for the manager and John is very good at that in motivating players about the benefits of playing under him and it is clear that him, Glynn Snodin, Mark Crossley and Charlie Williamson have a model whereby they know that in the past they have improved players."