Ollie Banks is likely to leave Chesterfield and sign for York City, we understand.

The talented midfielder, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Spireites across two spells, winning two league titles, is out of contract this summer but the club included him among a group of players who they are still in negotiations with when they announced their retained list on Friday morning.

We now understand that report to be accurate and that Banks is likely to complete a move to the National League club probably next weekend or just after that, with the midfielder now away on holiday.

Ollie Banks has won two league titles with Chesterfield. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Similar to Darren Oldaker, who is set to be announced as a Swindon Town player, Banks has loved his time at the Spireites and has not been pushing to leave, but the longer contract being offered by York gives him more security. There is no doubt that should the move get over the line then Banks will leave with everyone’s best wishes after being a top servant across his six years at the club.

York finished second this season on an incredible 96 points but lost 3-0 at home to Oldham Athletic in the play-off semi-final, consigning them to another year in the fifth tier. There was some speculation that manager Adam Hinshelwood was set to be sacked after losing in the play-offs but York put out a short statement confirming that he is still the boss.

The Minstermen’s attractive style of football should suit Banks’ brilliant technical ability and they will be hoping to go one better next season and win automatic promotion to League Two.