Two-times title winner set to leave Chesterfield and sign for National League club
The talented midfielder, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Spireites across two spells, winning two league titles, is out of contract this summer but the club included him among a group of players who they are still in negotiations with when they announced their retained list on Friday morning.
However, a report emerged on Thursday that the 32-year-old had agreed to join the Minstermen, which also followed comments from York co-owner Matt Uggla, who said he had ‘admired’ Banks for ‘quite some time.’
We now understand that report to be accurate and that Banks is likely to complete a move to the National League club probably next weekend or just after that, with the midfielder now away on holiday.
Similar to Darren Oldaker, who is set to be announced as a Swindon Town player, Banks has loved his time at the Spireites and has not been pushing to leave, but the longer contract being offered by York gives him more security. There is no doubt that should the move get over the line then Banks will leave with everyone’s best wishes after being a top servant across his six years at the club.
York finished second this season on an incredible 96 points but lost 3-0 at home to Oldham Athletic in the play-off semi-final, consigning them to another year in the fifth tier. There was some speculation that manager Adam Hinshelwood was set to be sacked after losing in the play-offs but York put out a short statement confirming that he is still the boss.
The Minstermen’s attractive style of football should suit Banks’ brilliant technical ability and they will be hoping to go one better next season and win automatic promotion to League Two.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.