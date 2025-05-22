York City owner has 'admired' out of contract Chesterfield midfielder for 'quite some time'
The Minstermen lost 3-0 at home to Oldham Athletic in the National League play-off semi-final on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing evening for York after finishing second in the table on an incredible 96 points. Oldham will contest the final at Wembley against Southend United, who beat Forest Green Rovers on penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra-time.
Banks and Ash Palmer, who are both out of contract this summer, were at the York game, with Banks spotted on camera with Oldham manager Micky Mellon at full-time. That footage started the rumour mill to spin, but it appears there is much more chance of him joining York than the Latics if he was to leave Chesterfield.
Uggla told BBC Radio York: "I like Ollie Banks a lot, I think he is a top player. I think he is one who has a bit more nuance than maybe we have got and I think anyone in our league would be very interested in someone like him. Banks is someone we have admired for quite some time.”
Uggla, who said he did not know as much about Palmer, gave another hint that Banks might be of interest to them.
He continued: "There are a lot of targets out there and lots of options. I think we probably need a bit more bite in midfield and more of a battler. I think there are lots of options out there.”
Speaking generally about transfers, he added: “I think I have spent the last month talking to people about how much it is going to cost, what does it look like, putting together lists and it didn’t really matter which division we were going to be in because anyone we recruit now has to come through the divisions with us because we are not going to be content with just existing in the National League.”
Chesterfield are set to announce their retained list at some point this week.