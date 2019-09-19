Sutton United v Chesterfield preview: Early team news as Spireites aim to go on winning run

Chesterfield travel to Sutton United on Saturday aiming to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since March.

After a disappointing start to the season with no wins in the first 10 matches, the Spireites finally recorded their first three points of the season against Torquay United last Saturday.

The win lifted them off the bottom of the National League up to 22nd and cut the gap to escaping the relegation zone to three points.

Town’s opponents on Saturday are positioned in 17th with two wins, six draws and three defeats from their 11 games.

Their two wins came away at Hartlepool United on the opening day of the season and away at Boreham Wood on August 17, meaning they have not won any of their last six fixtures.

They go into Saturday’s clash on the back of two 1-1 draws with Notts County and Wrexham.

The U’s have only scored 12 goals this season - which is one of the lowest in the division only behind Chorley, Aldershot Town and Eastleigh - who have all scored 10.

Matt Gray’s men have conceded 14 goals so far this campaign, which is five fewer than Chesterfield and the same as 7th placed Dover Athletic.

Harry Beautyman is the top scorer at Gander Green Lane with five goals to his name, while Jamie Collins has three.

Gray, 37, was appointed Sutton boss in May.

He took over from Paul Doswell who resigned after 11 years in charge.

Sutton reached the FA Cup fifth round in 2017 under Doswell but lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal.

During the game, Sutton’s now former goalkeeper, Wayne Shaw, was pictured on TV eating a pie after a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that he would eat a pie on camera.

Shaw, who denied the charge, was fined £375 and banned for two months for breaching FA betting rules.

He resigned after the match after an investigation was launched into his behaviour.

The Spireites and Sutton have only met twice in their history - both coming last season.

Town drew 1-1 away before winning 3-0 at the Proact in March, with striker Tom Denton hitting two goals and Scott Boden claiming the other.

Denton made his first start of the season for Chesterfield in the 1-0 win over Torquay United on Saturday.

The target man played 70 minutes before being replaced by Mike Fondop.

Denton, 30, did not play against Bromley the week before despite being free from injury because of Bromley’s 3G pitch and the impact it could have on his knee.

Sutton also have a 3G pitch so Blues manager John Sheridan will have a difficult decision to make whether to leave him out after such an effective performance against The Gulls.

In other team news, defender David Buchanan will still be out for a few more weeks after picking up an ankle injury against Stockport County on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Anthony Gerrard, who has been stripped of the Chesterfield captaincy following his Twitter outburst on Saturday, missed the win against Torquay due to a slight hamstring injury but Sheridan said it was not too serious. Given what has happened this week Sheridan may choose to leave him out anyway.

Meanwhile, on loan Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou will not feature against Sutton but Sheridan hopes he will in contention for the Hartlepool United match next Tuesday.

Spyrou, 19, joined on a season loan but got injured in the pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.

The forward is currently building his fitness back up with the Canaries.