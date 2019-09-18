Chesterfield edging closer to signing of Oldham Athletic winger

Chesterfield are edging closer to the signing of Oldham Athletic left winger Gevaro Nepomuceno.

The 26-year-old, who can also play at left-back, could sign for the Spireites in time for Saturday's trip to Sutton United.

Nepomuceno arrived back in the country last night following international duty with Curacao where he played two matches in the CONCACAF Nations League.

But sadly before the first game of their double-header against Haiti, one of Nepomuceno's teammates, goalkeeper Jarzinho Pieter, passed away, which is believed to be the reason for his delayed return.

Nepomuceno played 90 minutes in both games at left-back against Haiti.

The quick winger signed a new one-year deal with the Latics in May.

He joined Oldham in 2017 and is described as being a 'fans favourite' on the club's official website.

Previously to that he had played in Holland, Romania and Portugal.