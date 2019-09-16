Chesterfield defender Will Evans on his match-winning tackle and what he thought of performance against Torquay United

Chesterfield defender Will Evans said his last-ditch match-winning tackle against Torquay United summed up the team’s performance.

After failing to win any of their opening 10 matches and falling to the bottom of the National League, the Spireites dug deep to claim a 1-0 win at the Proact for their first three points of the season.

Evans executed a perfect sliding tackle on Torquay striker Jamie Reid with just seconds to go when it looked certain that the league's joint top scorer would deny Town the victory.

On his tackle, Evans said: “Everyone was in it today and that just sums it up. I know it was me but I think if it was anybody else they would have done the same thing. I think it just summed up the performance. Everyone was fighting for that performance.

“It is a massive relief, to be honest. It feels like a bit of a weight off our shoulders. When you are losing it is like ‘when is it going to come?’ I don’t think anyone expected it to be today but we believed and we delivered.

"We always say keep a clean sheet and you are going to win a game especially with the strike force of Denton, Boden and obviously Mike Fondop coming on we've got goals on us we have just not been keeping clean sheets and it has been letting us down."

"It was a team performance, everyone was working hard for each other and everyone was putting in a shift in."

The centre-back praised the performance of striker Tom Denton who started his first game of the season after being out injured.

Denton lasted 70 minutes and was a threat throughout the game.

Evans said: “ (He was) unbelievable. We know what we are going to get from Dents. He gives us such a massive lift and he gives us such a good out-ball as defenders we know if we are clearing it or hitting it forward we can rely on him to get something on it. He is handful.”

Evans added: "We can celebrate this but we can't rest on this now. We've got to go for the next one and go for the next win."