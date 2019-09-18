Former Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell sacked by Partick Thistle

Former Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has been sacked by Partick Thistle.

Caldwell was sacked by the Spireites in September 2017 after eight months in charge in which the club were relegated to League Two.

The 36-year-old had previously managed Wigan Athletic and took over Town from former boss Danny Wilson.

Caldwell was appointed manager of Partick Thistle in October 2018 after they were relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

But the former Scotland defender has lasted less than a year in the job with The Jags sitting second bottom of the Scottish Championship after not winning a game in their opening five fixtures.

A statement released today by Partick Thistle read: "Earlier today, the board of Partick Thistle Football Club informed manager Gary Caldwell that his contract has been terminated with immediate effect."