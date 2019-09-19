Scott Boden urges Chesterfield to build on first win of the season and praises striker partner Tom Denton

Goal hero Scott Boden is urging his Chesterfield teammates to kick-on and go on a winning run after recording their first victory of the season.

Boden’s fifth goal of the season was enough for the Spireites to beat Torquay United 1-0 at the Proact on Saturday.

The win was their first of the new campaign at the 11th attempt and it lifted them off the bottom of the National League.

“It has been a long time coming but we have got it now and we need to build on it and pick up as many points up as we can and try work our way back up that league table,” Boden said.

“We have got to be positive now and we have got to be confident.”

Boden beat the offside trap to slot the ball into the net after 12 minutes.

The 29-year-old was partnered up front by Tom Denton who was making his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.

Denton lasted 70 minutes and linked-up well with Boden throughout the game.

The pair forged a potent partnership at the end of last season and Boden hopes they can do it again.

“Tom has made a massive difference in both boxes,” Boden said. “I think one of the first things he did was head the ball clear out of the box from a free-kick.

“We have got a good wavelength. Him winning flick-ons and me getting on the other end of it and then that keeps us up the pitch. I am not saying it is just down to Tom obviously but he has probably been a massive, massive boost.”

As well as Boden and Denton, Town can call upon Mike Fondop who has scored five goals in seven games but he had to settle for a place on the bench against Torquay.

“Competition is healthy,” Boden said. “If you look at Salford last year they had a fair few strikers who you did not know who was going to play. You have got to have that all over the pitch. It is good competition and hopefully everyone keeps chipping in.”

Midfielder Curtis Weston was named Man of the Match and Boden was full of praise for him.

“I think he showed exactly what he is about, to be honest. He has got a lots of energy - if I could run half as much as him then I would be very, very happy. He is a very fit lad.

“We said before the game let’s make this as though it is our first game of the season and try and get everyone back on side and I would like to think we did that. It was not brilliant, it was not exceptional football but at the end of the day we got the win and we got the fans off their seats at times.”

Defender Will Evans produced a timely last-ditch tackle in when it looked like Gulls striker Jamie Reid was certain to equalise with just seconds to go.

Boden said: “As much as getting people off their seats at one end attacking wise that is better than a goal at times. Stuff like that gives everyone a lift. It gives the fans a lift and that just feeds into the players.”

The Spireites travel to 17th placed Sutton United on Saturday.

“I am sure he (John Sheridan) is happier more than anyone to get that win but I know what he is like he will be looking straight away to Sutton and that is what we should all be doing,” Boden added.