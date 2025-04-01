Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield won’t be getting carried away as they edge closer towards the play-off places.

The Spireites beat 10-man Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night to move within four points of the top seven with a game in hand.

Danny Webb said: “The table looks quite good. We have got some big games coming up, starting with Tranmere, they are fighting for their lives. We won’t take anyone for granted. Sometimes the teams at the bottom are the ones who cause you the most damage. It is still relatively unlikely to get in (the play-offs) because you are relying on things to happen but, saying that, stranger things have happened.”

The Spireites dominated against rock-bottom Carlisle, who had Elliot Embleton sent off after 40 minutes for a nasty tackle on Armando Dobra. Away goalkeeper Gabe Breeze was in inspired form in the second-half, making a string of saves, before Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden struck in the last 10 minutes before Joe Hugill pulled one back late on after a mistake from Jamie Grimes.

Paddy Madden celebrates his goal against Carlisle. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“We are over the moon with the three points,” Webb continued. “We might not have been so happy if they had scored in the last minute to make it 2-2. At any stage of the season, it is about results. It was a nervy ending, we went off the boil in the last five minutes, but it is about results.

“For most of the game we did the right things. It was very one-sided. Playing against 10-man helped, of course it did. But even before that I thought we were dominant. Their goalie made some excellent saves. On another day, it could have been five or six. We made the mistake at the end but you can’t have it all your own way. We would have loved a clean sheet because it would have been three on the trot so that is disappointing.”

On the red card, Webb added: “It was a very bad tackle. Fair play to the fourth official for speaking up about what he saw because the ref was blinded by it.”

John Fleck was handed his first league start of the season and he was voted man of the match for his impressive 70-minute display.

Webb said: “He was excellent. It is a shame we have not been able to use John as much. He looks fit now. We saw glimpses tonight of why he has played in the Premier League.”

Fleck was given his opportunity because Tom Naylor missed out with illness.

On Naylor, Webb added: “He said he has felt a bit groggy for a while. He felt a bit groggy before Barrow. He rang in this morning and he said it was probably for the best that he missed out tonight, probably for the benefit of the team. Hopefully he will be back involved on Thursday.”