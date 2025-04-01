Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield beat 10-man rock-bottom Carlisle United 2-1 to move to within four points of the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Elliot Embleton was sent off five minutes before half-time for a reckless challenge on Armando Dobra.

And the Spireites applied intense pressure in the second-half, racking up 38 shots and 15 on target in total, but they found away goalkeeper Gabe Breeze in inspired form, before he was eventually beaten by Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden in the final 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hugill pulled one back for the visitors in the 89th minute when he pounced on a mistake by Jamie Grimes but it was too late for them to grab an equaliser.

Liam Mandeville celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The victory extends the Blues’ unbeaten run to six, five of which have been wins, and they climb to 10th in the table, just four points off the top seven and with a game in hand. As for Carlisle, they looked destined for the relegation and the National League.

Paul Cook said this week was a ‘big week’ and his team have now taken six points our of six ahead of this Saturday's trip to Tranmere Rovers.

Cook made three changes from the win against Barrow on Saturday as John Fleck was handed his first league start of the season, Will Grigg started for the first time since December after injury, while Michael Olakigbe also came in. Tom Naylor dropped out of the squad completely, while Ryan Colclough and Bim Pepple were named on the bench, as was Darren Oldaker, who had missed the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a positive first-half for Chesterfield who had racked up 15 shots and put together a number of good passages of play but they would have wanted to have tested Breeze more.

Ollie Banks threatened three times, with one flick towards goal drifting just wide, while Breeze tipped over a fierce drive from the edge of the box before the midfielder also saw a header go inches past the far post.

Town’s biggest chance came when Dobra arrived late in the box to blast narrowly wide after Grigg latched onto a long ball forward from Jamie Grimes.

It was a bit of a nightmare half for Carlisle, who lost Sean Fusire and Sam Lavelle to injury, while they also had substitute Embleton sent off for a reckless challenge on Dobra right in front of fourth official Joseph Pettitt, who offered referee Andrew Humphries his opinion. They also lost Matthew Dennis to injury in the warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from a free-kick delivery from Archie Davies which Ryan Boot tipped over the bar, the visitors had not really threatened, although Grimes gifted Georgie Kelly a chance when he passed the ball straight to the striker but his tame effort was straight at Boot.

Banks, Mandeville, Jenson Metcalfe and Dobra all went close in a matter of seconds at the start of the second-half as the Blues tried to make the breakthrough.

Soon after, Breeze parried away a header from Dobra as Chesterfield applied the pressure early after the break. Breeze saved smartly two more times from Dobra and then from Michael Olakigbe as the hosts threw the kitchen sink at Carlisle.

Grigg almost applied the finish to Banks’ cross but the striker could not keep his effort down as the Spireites were camped inside Carlise’s half on the hour-mark. Grigg was then denied in the box by a great block by Charlie McArthur and then Breeze saved again from Olakigbe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breeze continued to be inspired form as he tipped a controlled volley from Mandeville around the post and then Grigg glanced a header wide from Mandeville’s cross.

The breakthrough finally came on 73 minutes when Metcalfe’s shot was blocked and Mandeville reacted quickest to drill in the rebound.

And the second goal came eight minutes later when Banks crossed from the right, Dobra hit the crossbar from close-range, and substitute Madden headed in the rebound. That gave Chesterfield some breathing space and calmed any nerves among the home fans.

However, a late mistake from Grimes, who passed the ball straight to Hugill to finish one-on-one, caused some unnecessary tension and Ben Barclay headed straight ast Boot with seconds remaining but the hosts collected three big points in the quest for the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Fleck (Oldaker, 75), Metcalfe; Olakigbe (Duffy, 83), Banks (Jacobs, 83), Dobra (Colclough, 83); Grigg (Madden, 75).

Unused subs: Thompson, Pepple.