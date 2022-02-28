The Spireites are down to the bare bones with eight players injured and one suspended for the visit of the seventh-placed Magpies.

George Carline, Luke Croll, Haydn Hollis, Manny Oyeleke, Jak McCourt, Jack Clarke and Kabongo Tshimanga are all injured and Danny Rowe continues to be out with a health issue.

Curtis Weston is suspended but is available after this one.

Paul Cook.

There is some good news in that Gavin Gunning is back in training so he could feature in the upcoming weeks.

Notts County’s star man Cal Roberts, who has scored 11 goals this season, was not involved against Woking on Saturday after picking up a knock in the previous match against Halifax.

Magpies boss Ian Burchnall says Roberts is ‘unlikely’ to be fit but he will be assessed.

Notts are seventh in the league table, six points behind Chesterfield, but have played two games fewer.

Burchnall’s men have won four out of five in all competitions, while the Spireites have won one of their last five.