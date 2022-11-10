News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Recap: Ruthless Chesterfield make Torquay United pay at Plainmoor

Chesterfield take on strugglers Torquay United in Devon today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Torquay United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Torquay United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are third, while the Gulls are 22nd.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Plainmoor and will bring you the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Torquay United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Torquay United 1 v 5 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Grimes header for 0-1 on eight minutes; De Silva 1-1 on 30; Oldaker 1-2 on 49; Clements 1-3 on 57; Uchegbulam 1-4 on 77;
  • Tshimanga adds fifth late on
  • Spireites 3rd; Gulls 22nd
  • Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
  • Chesterfield unchanged from FA Cup win
  • Paul Cook serves touchline ban for this match
Show new updates
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 17:18

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield thrash struggling Torquay to extend unbeaten run - how it happened

Chesterfield scored four times in the second-half as they thrashed struggling Torquay United 5-1 at Plainmoor.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:53

What a win!

FT: Torquay United 1 v 5 Chesterfield

A five-star showing from the Spireites in Devon.

Goals from Grimes, Oldaker, Clements, Uchegbulam and Tshimanga.

Reaction coming up

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:47

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-5

TSHIMANGA!!!

Chesterfield have FIVE! Oldaker plays Tshimanga in and he buries it. ‘Easy, easy’ chants from the travelling Spireites fans. The home supporters head for the exits.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:43

Great sliding tackle from Jones

He has been excellent once again.

The home fans are leaving.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:39

Town sub -80 mins

Quigley off, Tshimanga on.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:38

Booking for Oldaker

10 to go. 1-4.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:37

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-4

UCHEGBULAM!!!

What a finish. Arrowed into the top corner after a brilliant exchange of passes with Clements. Chesterfield have a fourth in Devon. Ruthless finishing this half.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:31

Double Town sub - 72 mins

Akinola and Uchegbulam replace Dobra and Whelan.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:28

Good save by Fitzsimons

It was a superb strike from sub McGavin from distance but Fitzsimons did well to parry it and then De Silva was offside from the rebound.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:25

67

1-3. Torquay like a comeback so this one is definitely not over.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Torquay UnitedDevonSpireites