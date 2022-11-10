Recap: Ruthless Chesterfield make Torquay United pay at Plainmoor
Chesterfield take on strugglers Torquay United in Devon today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third, while the Gulls are 22nd.
Torquay United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Torquay United 1 v 5 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Grimes header for 0-1 on eight minutes; De Silva 1-1 on 30; Oldaker 1-2 on 49; Clements 1-3 on 57; Uchegbulam 1-4 on 77;
- Tshimanga adds fifth late on
- Spireites 3rd; Gulls 22nd
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged from FA Cup win
- Paul Cook serves touchline ban for this match
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield thrash struggling Torquay to extend unbeaten run - how it happened
Chesterfield scored four times in the second-half as they thrashed struggling Torquay United 5-1 at Plainmoor.
What a win!
FT: Torquay United 1 v 5 Chesterfield
A five-star showing from the Spireites in Devon.
Goals from Grimes, Oldaker, Clements, Uchegbulam and Tshimanga.
Reaction coming up
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-5
TSHIMANGA!!!
Chesterfield have FIVE! Oldaker plays Tshimanga in and he buries it. ‘Easy, easy’ chants from the travelling Spireites fans. The home supporters head for the exits.
Great sliding tackle from Jones
He has been excellent once again.
The home fans are leaving.
Town sub -80 mins
Quigley off, Tshimanga on.
Booking for Oldaker
10 to go. 1-4.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-4
UCHEGBULAM!!!
What a finish. Arrowed into the top corner after a brilliant exchange of passes with Clements. Chesterfield have a fourth in Devon. Ruthless finishing this half.
Double Town sub - 72 mins
Akinola and Uchegbulam replace Dobra and Whelan.
Good save by Fitzsimons
It was a superb strike from sub McGavin from distance but Fitzsimons did well to parry it and then De Silva was offside from the rebound.
1-3. Torquay like a comeback so this one is definitely not over.