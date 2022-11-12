'Outstanding' - Chesterfield player ratings from emphatic win against Torquay United

The goals at Plainmoor came from Jamie Grimes, Darren Oldaker, Bailey Clements, Jesurun Uchegbulam and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Darren Oldaker scored in Chesterfield's win at Torquay United.

Made two smart saves, one in each half, at crucial times in the game. A rush out of his net in the second-half went unpunished. Continues to impress.

Jeff King 7

Grabbed his fifth assist of the season as Grimes headed in his corner early on. In general he found the going tough in the first-half but the pitch was iffy on his side. Improved after the break and had more joy.

Tyrone Williams 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steady outing. Won a lot of headers and made a couple of timely interceptions. Cleared his lines well and swept up at the back smartly.

Jamie Grimes 8

Scored his second goal of the season as he headed in King’s corner from about six-yards. He was dominant at the other end and hardly put a foot wrong.

Bailey Clements 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal and an assist. Started brightly but, like his teammates, his levels dropped a bit as the half went on. But he came back strong in the second-half, sweeping in his first goal of the season on his weaker right foot, before then setting up Uchegbulam for the fourth goal.

Mike Jones 8

Outstanding again. Made a number of interceptions and tackles throughout. Picked up some clever positions in front of the back four to break up play.

Liam Mandeville 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wasn’t really in the game in the first 45 minutes but he was more involved after the break. Picked up the ball in pockets of space, played forward and caused problems.

Tom Whelan 7

Worked hard with plenty of running off the ball. He was just missing that final pass at times but it wasn’t for the want of trying. Subbed off.

Darren Oldaker 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty of being a bit too slow on the ball in the first-half but bounced back with a great goal and an assist after the break. His goal was a sublime, curling finish from the edge of the box. He finished the day with an assist for Tshimanga as he slipped him in on goal.

Armando Dobra 7

A lively start with a curling shot just going over the crossbar after Chesterfield had just taken the lead. Drifted a bit after that. But played key parts in two of the goals after the break. He wriggled away from his marker before assisting Oldaker. He later cleverly dummied the ball for Clements to finish. Subbed off.

Joe Quigley 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worked his socks off. Won his headers and had a good battle with Ellis. Probably should have done better with an early chance but scuffed it. Subbed off late on.

Tim Akinola 7A nice impact off the bench midway through the second-half, replacing Whelan.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 8

The substitute scored a fantastic goal, arrowing a shot into the top corner after exchanging passes with Clements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabongo Tshimanga 8