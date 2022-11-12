'Payback' - Chesterfield put five past Torquay United in 'ruthless' performance

Victory keeps the Blues third in the table but they gain two points on Wrexham who drew at Wealdstone.

Town suffered a horrible day here last season and Webb said the result was ‘payback.’

Danny Webb.

“It is a brilliant result,” Webb said.

“We were ruthless in the second-half. Our biggest criticism in the first-half was we should have taken our chances. We have got to do better than that and kill teams off but we did kill them off eventually.”

Jamie Grimes headed in Jeff King’s corner early on and they had chances to extend their lead but the scoreline was level at the break.

Webb, who said they were in contact with Paul Cook who was serving a touchline ban and was sat in the stands, continued: “At half-time we were disappointed because we could have made it two-nil and three-nil but then we took our foot off the gas and allowed them to come back into it. We did not react well to their goal.

“In the second-half there was a massive reaction and it was an emphatic win.

“The manager was not too happy at half-time with quite a few things. He wanted a reaction and I think we got one.

“Our standards dipped a bit in the first-half but in the second-half we ticked all the right boxes.”

Two of Chesterfield’s goals came from set-pieces and Webb said they had been working hard on them.

He explained: “We worked on them yesterday. I think we have scored the second or third most in the league, we got another two today. I can tell them what to do but they have got to execute them and I thought they did that excellently.”

The Spireites lost 2-0 at Plainmoor last season in a match they could have secured their play-off match. But this visit was much sweeter.

Webb added: “Last year we came here and we were really poor, they absolutely blew us to bits and it should have been a lot more, so it is nice today to have a little bit of payback.