Jamie Grimes headed the Spireites in front early on from Jeff King’s corner but Dillon De Silva equalised from a narrow angle.

But brilliant goals from Darren Oldaker and Bailey Clements, and substitutes Jesurun Uchegbulam and Kabongo Tshimanga, secured a deserved win in Devon.

Town trail laders Notts County, who beat Eastleigh, by seven points but they have a game in hand. Wrexham’s draw at Wealdstone means they close the gap to the Red Drgaons to six points.

The victory extends Town’s unbeaten run to seven in all competitions and cements their place in third in the table.

Chesterfield were unchanged from the impressive FA Cup win against Northampton Town last weekend.

Manager Paul Cook had to watch from the stands after being handed a one-match touchline ban after collecting four yellow cards this season.

It was a frustrating first-half for the Spireites who took the lead, were in control and threatened a second.

But the Gulls fought their way back into the game midway through the half and equalised.

It had been a perfect start for Town who went ahead on eight minutes after Grimes headed in King’s corner.

Joe Quigley had a chance to add a second on the counter, while Armando Dobra curled narrowly over after making half a yard for himself on the edge of the box.

But the hosts, who have history of comebacks this season, dug in and had some chances of their own as Mark Ellis dragged a shot wide from a corner and then Aaron Jarvis was not far away from turning in the lively Stephen Wearne’s low cross.

The Gulls then levelled when De Silva, on loan from QPR, squeezed a low shot in from a tight angle after Tom Lapslie’s cross reached him at the far post.

And it almost got worse for the Blues but Ross Fitzsimons came to their rescue to make a smart reaction save from Wearne’s header.

From looking comfortable and being in the ascendancy, Town had lost their grip on this game and the half-time whistle proved most welcome.

The break came at the right time and they took the lead four minutes into the half. King and Dobra played a short corner and it was well-worked to Oldaker who curled in a beauty from the edge of the area.

Just before the hour, Chesterfield had some breathing space as they grabbed a great third. A sweeping move saw Dobra dummy the ball and Clements finished low with his right foot from inside the box for his first goal for the club.

A mistake from Fitzsimons led to a chance for De Silva but he could not take advantage despite the empty net.

Fitzsimons redeemed himself later on as he did well to parry a fierce drive from distance from substitute Brett McGavin.

The Spireites scored another brilliant goal of the half through substitute Uchegbulam, who exchanged passes with Clements before arrowing a shot into the top corner.

Town had not been clinical enough in the first-half but they were ruthless after the break and Tshimanga came off the bench to finish one-on-one from Oldaker’s pass.