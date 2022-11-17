LiveRecap: Chesterfield stay in touch with Wrexham and Notts County after beating Solihull Moors
Chesterfield welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, in all competitions.
The sixth-placed Moors, who lost in the play-off final last season, are experiencing the opposite form.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Solihull 6th
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged for fourth successive game
'What a machine' - Chesterfield player ratings from great win against Solihull Moors
Goals from Joe Quigley and Bailey Clements sealed a deserved 2-0 win for Chesterfield against Solihull Moors on Saturday.
Chesterfield had 'heroes' all over pitch against Solihull Moors - reaction from latest win
Chesterfield had ‘heroes’ all over the pitch in their 2-0 win against Solihull Moors.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield continue impressive form with deserved win against Solihull - how it happened
Chesterfield continued their excellent form with an impressive 2-0 win against fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.
Great win: 2-0
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Solihull Moors
Eight unbeaten in all comps.
Five straight wins.
Five successive home wins.
Scored in all 21 games this season.
The Spireites are on fire.
Reaction coming up.
Three minutes added
2-0.
Third Town sub - 81 minutes
Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.
Great save by Fitzsimons
To save from sub Donawa from a one-on-one.
Phew.
GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 2-0
CLEMENTS!!!
Two in two for the left-back. He buries the ball high into the net from close-range after great work by Akinola in the build-up.
Chesterfield 2-0 up.
Off the line!
Dobra almost turns in Clements’ cut-back but a Solihull man is there to clear off the line!
Double Spireites sub - 65 minutes
Whelan, who has played well today, is replaced by Akinola.
And Tshimanga replaces Quigley.