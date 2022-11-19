Goals in each half from Joe Quigley and Bailey Clements extended the Spireites’ unbeaten run to eight matches, including five straight wins.

Quigley glanced in Jeff King’s free-kick after 15 minutes and Clements grabbed a second with 18 minutes remaining after great work by substitute Tim Akinola.

Victory means the Blues are six points off the top but they have a game in hand on both Wrexham and Notts County.

Danny Webb.

“It was an excellent win against a good side,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"Solihull had a bright start, we were sloppy with a few things until we scored, but once we got that first goal we were under control.

"There were a lot of heroes out there today who made sure we had those three points in the bag.

“When we did make those mistakes early on I was really pleased with the reaction of the other lads to dig in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more goals here means Town have scored in all 21 matches this season. But they are starting to record more clean sheets as well.

"The goals are coming from all over but it was pleasing to get the clean sheet today as well,” Webb said.

"Competition is what you need to keep lads on their toes and everyone knows that if they are not performing they will be replaced.

"We have got competition and it is important the subs contribute even if the game is already won because it does not go unnoticed whether if they do or don’t put the effort in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is a trip to League Two side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in the FA Cup second round.