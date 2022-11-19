Goals in each half from Joe Quigley and Bailey Clements secured a deserved three points for the Spireites at the Technique Stadium.

The result extends Town’s unbeaten run to eight in all competitions, including five straight wins. This was also their fifth straight home victory.

The Blues are six points behind leaders Wrexham, and five behind Notts County, but Paul Cook’s men have a game in hand on both.

Joe Quigley celebrates his opener. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There has been some talk that it is a two-horse race for the title this season, but not on this evidence. Chesterfield are right in the mix.

Cook named the same starting line-up for the fourth successive match, which was no surprise after a thumping 5-1 win at Torquay United last weekend.

After a slow first 10 minutes Chesterfield were the better side after taking the lead and could have been further ahead at the break.

The Spireites continued their impressive run of scoring in every game this season, taking the tally to 21, as Jeff King’s free-kick delivery from out wide left was glanced in by Quigley on 15 minutes for his fourth of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quigley had a couple of other opportunities, with one shot from inside the area deflected for a corner, and he also met Clements’ cross from the left with a flying header over the crossbar.

Liam Mandeville had two more chances, one when he opted to square it rather than pull the trigger, and another brilliant opening when he did let fly but was denied by a stunning block by Fiacre Kelleher. That looked like a certain goal.

Down the other end, the visitors had actually started well and enjoyed a good chunk of possession.

Andrew Dallas was constantly looking for the ball in behind Jamie Grimes, while the tricky Ryan Barnett delivered a teasing cross which Tyrone Williams did well to head away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest last season’s play-off finalists came to finding the net was via Joe Sbarra, but Williams was there again to get his body in the way.

At the beginning of the second-half there was almost an embarrassing moment for Ross Fitzsimons as Jamey Osborne’s long-distance quick-free caught him off guard and it clipped the crossbar before bouncing down.

Back up the other end, Chesterfield had two more chances as Tom Whelan blazed over from around the penalty spot when the better option might have been to pass to Armando Dobra who was in acres of space.

King then stung the palms of goalkeeper Ryan Boot and Mandeville was ready to gobble up the rebound from six-yards before the away stopper dived on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a hectic first 15 minutes of the second-half, Fitzsimons then did well to dive at the feet of Sbarra, who tried to go around him, the ball fell to Dallas but he blasted wide with the goal gaping.

The theme of the second-half, and the game in general, saw Chesterfield get into so many good attacking positions and you wondered whether it would come back to bite them.

But after Dobra’s close-range effort from Clements’ cut-back was cleared off the line, the Blues did get a deserved second.

Fresh from his first goal for the club last weekend, Clements buried the ball high into the net from close-range after brilliant work by substitute Tim Akinola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solihull are not a team who give in easily and they had a good chance to pull a goal back but Fitzsimons saved one-on-one from substitute Justin Donawa.