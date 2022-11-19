'What a machine' - Chesterfield player ratings from great win against Solihull Moors

The victory keeps the Spireites third in the table, but they gain two points on Notts County, who drew against Yeovil Town.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Tom Whelan pictured in action against Solihull Moors. Picture: Tina Jenner.

His sixth clean sheet of the season. Made a crucial one-on-one save from substitute Justin Donawa just after going 2-0 up. Almost got caught out by Jamey Osborne’s long-range quick-free which appeared to hit the woodwork. Continues to perform well.

Jeff King 7

He was a bit sloppy in possession in the first-half but still managed to claim an assist, his sixth of the season, for the opening goal. Bombed on after the break and stung the palms of Ryan Boot with a left-footed drive which he collected at the second attempt.

Tyrone Williams 8

A really good defensive performance. Did well to flick away a dangerous cross from Ryan Barnett and deflect wide a threatening shot from Joe Sbarra in the first-half. Allowing Donawa to run behind him for a late chance was his only blip. He impressed.

Jamie Grimes 8

Williams’ centre-back partner was also solid. Cut-out a number of early attempted balls over the top to the dangerous Andrew Dallas early on. His positioning was smart throughout and he was strong.

Bailey Clements 8

He dealt with tricky winger Barnett well and not much got past him. He created a chance for Quigley in the first-half with a bursting run and cross down the left. Scored his second goal in as many games when he blasted in from close-range. The left-back has taken his chance and is growing from strength-to-strength.

Mike Jones 9

Man of the match. What a machine. One superb perfectly timed tackle in his own box in the first-half summed up another top display. He was first to every ball, tracked runners and was composed in possession. He has been a man of the match contender in all the games he has started. What a player.

Liam Mandeville 7

He had a bit of a quiet start but came into the game after the first goal as he drifted inside and started to pick up the ball in pockets of space. He had two chances in the first-half, one where he opted to cross instead of shoot and another where he was denied by a brilliant last-ditch block by Fiacre Kelleher. Wasn’t far off from gobbling up a rebound in the second-half after a shot from King was parried.

Tom Whelan 8

Perhaps a bit unlucky that he got taken off midway through the second-half because he was having a good game but the changes helped secure the win. He was aggressive, pressed really well and played some nice passes. Had a good chance after the break which he fired over, although the better option might have been to pass to Armando Dobra. Finding his feet in this team now.

Darren Oldaker 8

A good all-round performance. Got through a lot of work, offensively and defensively, created chances and got back to get a foot in. Went down injured at one point was able to continue.

Armando Dobra 7

Posed a threat and you could tell Solihull were wary of him and tried to get tight to him. One shot on target in the first-half brought an easy save from Boot. Almost scrambled home from close-range in the second-half but it was cleared off the line. Subbed off late on.

Joe Quigley 7

Scored the opener with a header from King’s set-piece. Had two other moments in the first-half with a shot deflected wide for a corner and then a diving header which went over. His hold-up play was intelligent and he gave as good as he got against a tough back-line. Subbed off with 25 to go.

Tim Akinola 8

The substitute showed brilliant pace, determination and perseverance for the second goal. He was a real bright spark and helped seal the win.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Replaced Quigley on 65. Did well to put a ball across the six-yards box despite being surrounded but there was no one there to tap home.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A