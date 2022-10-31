Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Gateshead in National League
Gateshead are the visitors to the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).
Chesterfield climbed to third in the table after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Boreham Wood.
Tonight’s opponents, who were promoted from the National League North last season, are third bottom after just two wins so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead (7.45pm KO)
- Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville with Spireites’ goals after Greg Olley opener
- Town stay third but close gap to leaders Notts County to six points
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Clarke, Cooper, Tshimanga.
- Three changes as Clements, Whelan and Quigley replaced Horton, Cooper and Tshimanga
Liam Mandeville is star man as Chesterfield beat Gateshead - our player ratings
Chesterfield came from behind to beat Gateshead 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Spireites 'disappointed' not to beat Gateshead by more goals - reaction
Spireites coach Danny Webb said there was ‘slight disappointment’ that they did win by more goals against Gateshead.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield close gap to leaders with dominant win against Gateshead - how it happened
Chesterfield cemented their place in third in the National League table with a 2-1 win against struggling Gateshead.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead
The Spireites cement their place in third. Back-to-back home wins. Unbeaten in five in all comps. Back on track.
Reaction coming up.
For Gateshead’s Martin for clashing with King.
Four minutes added
2-1.
Five to go
2-1.
Final sub - 81 minutes
Dobra off, Cooper on.
Big miss!
King sends Mandeville clear on goal. He is slightly to the right and probably should have squared it for Tshimanga for a tap-in but instead he opted to shoot and blasted it wide. Wrong decision from Mandeville, who has been excellent tonight.