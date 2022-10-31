News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Gateshead in National League

Gateshead are the visitors to the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.

Chesterfield climbed to third in the table after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Boreham Wood.

Tonight’s opponents, who were promoted from the National League North last season, are third bottom after just two wins so far.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead (7.45pm KO)
  • Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville with Spireites’ goals after Greg Olley opener
  • Town stay third but close gap to leaders Notts County to six points
  • Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Clarke, Cooper, Tshimanga.
  • Three changes as Clements, Whelan and Quigley replaced Horton, Cooper and Tshimanga
Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 24:01

Thanks for joining us!

Back on track!

Night all.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 24:01

Ratings

Liam Mandeville is star man as Chesterfield beat Gateshead - our player ratings

Chesterfield came from behind to beat Gateshead 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 22:43

REACTION

Spireites 'disappointed' not to beat Gateshead by more goals - reaction

Spireites coach Danny Webb said there was ‘slight disappointment’ that they did win by more goals against Gateshead.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:51

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield close gap to leaders with dominant win against Gateshead - how it happened

Chesterfield cemented their place in third in the National League table with a 2-1 win against struggling Gateshead.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:38

FT: 2-1

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead

The Spireites cement their place in third. Back-to-back home wins. Unbeaten in five in all comps. Back on track.

Reaction coming up.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:37

Booking

For Gateshead’s Martin for clashing with King.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:34

Four minutes added

2-1.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:29

Five to go

2-1.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:23

Final sub - 81 minutes

Dobra off, Cooper on.

Tuesday, 01 November, 2022, 21:21

Big miss!

King sends Mandeville clear on goal. He is slightly to the right and probably should have squared it for Tshimanga for a tap-in but instead he opted to shoot and blasted it wide. Wrong decision from Mandeville, who has been excellent tonight.

