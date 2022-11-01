Greg Olley’s long-range strike put the visitors ahead on 19 minutes but it was soon cancelled out by Joe Quigley’s header from Liam Mandeville’s cross.

The brilliant Mandeville then got on the scoresheet himself with a fine finish from inside the area early after the break.

Town could have scored four or five as they dominated the second-half but they were denied by some superb saves by former Spireites loanee James Montgomery.

Joe Quigley celebrates his goal against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This was the Spireites’ third successive home win and extends their unbeaten run to five in all competitions.

Victory cements their place in third position in the table and cuts the gap to leaders Notts County, who drew at home to Bromley, from eight points to six.

Paul Cook made three changes from the win against Boreham Wood on Saturday as Bailey Clements and Tom Whelan were handed their first league starts for Chesterfield this season, while Joe Quigley also came in after overcoming a hamstring injury. Branden Horton (suspended), George Cooper and Kabongo Tshimanga dropped out. Tim Akinola returned from international duty and was named among the substitutes. Jesurun Uchegbulam was initially named on the official teamsheet on the bench but was later replaced by Jack Clarke.

Former Spireites James Montgomery and Adi Yussuf started for Gateshead, who surprisingly announced they had sold striker Paul Blackett, who had bagged four goals and two assists this season, to National League North Spennymoor Town.

It was a fairly even first-half but Chesterfield will probably have felt they should have been ahead and possibly have a man advantage.

Gateshead’s opener was well-worked out from the back as the Spireites pressed from the front, but Olley was allowed to travel a long way with the ball before finding the corner of the net with deadly accuracy from distance.

But Town hit back straight away through Quigley, who headed in his third goal of the season from close-range after Mandeville put it on a plate for him with a wonderful cross from the right.

Not long after the Blues had a glorious chance to take the lead but Armando Dobra blasted over from a couple of yards out with the goal gaping after another inviting Mandeville cross reached the far post..

Before the break Gateshead were perhaps lucky not to go down to 10 men when Carl Magnay was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Jeff King. The home fans on the Kop were adamant it was a red card and let their feelings be known to referee Garreth Rhodes when he only gave a yellow. The fact that Magnay was taken off at half-time possibly indicates the visitors were worried Rhodes could take action against him in the second-half.

Chesterfield put their grievances with the referee to one side and took the lead early after the break.

King’s free-kick was blocked but it fell to Mandeville who stroked it home from inside the area with his left foot

Moments later, Cook’s men almost had a third but Montgomery made a great save to stop Dobra’s curling shot finding the top corner following a counter-attack.

The Spireites smelt blood and pushed hard for a third. Montgomery somehow touched Quigley’s close-range header onto the crossbar and then Dobra’s strike was deflected wide for a corner.

Town were in the ascendancy and might have had a decent shout for a penalty when King was bundled over in the box but it was not given.

Former Town keeper Montgomery was having an inspired night and he made a brilliant double save from Darren Oldaker and then Mandeville as the third goal alluded the hosts.

Man of the match Mandeville then had another chance after being sent clear by King. However, he chose to shoot and blasted it wide rather than square it to Tshimanga for a tap-in.

As the game drew to a close you wondered whether Chesterfield would pay the price for not taking their chances like at York last week, but thankfully they did not.