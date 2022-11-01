Joe Quigley equalised minutes after Greg Olley’s long-range opener on 19 minutes and then Liam Mandeville struck what turned out to be the winner just after half-time.

The margin of victory could have been bigger had it not been for some fine saves by former Town goalkeeper James Montgomery.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb.

The win cements the Spireites position in third in the table and they cut the gap to leaders Notts County to six points after they drew at home to Bromley.

"There is a slight disappointment that it was not three, four or even five-nil,” Webb said.

"If you don’t finish off your chances you have got to make sure you don’t give away any sloppy goals and I thought the back-four and the goalie were excellent throughout.

"To get the equaliser straight away relaxed everyone’s nerves and it was important that we did not go in half-time behind.

"It was a good performance, we would have liked more goals, but we can’t moan about the three points. I thought the performance overall was very, very positive.”

Gateshead skipper Olley put the visitors in front with a shot from distance after he was allowed too much space.

Webb said: "We have watched the goal back and it took a bit of a swerve, there was no deflection. As someone approaches your 18-yard box, as a back-line you have to take the decision (to step up). As a team we should have got up to the ball a little bit quicker.”

Webb praised the ‘excellent’ Bailey Clements, who made his first league start after replacing the suspended Branden Horton.

Webb also confirmed the late switch on the teamsheet from Jesurun Uchegbulam to Jack Clarke was ‘tactical.’

Montgomery made a string of saves in the second-half to keep Gateshead, who remain second from bottom, in the game.

"He is an excellent goalie and he made some great saves,” Webb added.