Liam Mandeville is star man as Chesterfield beat Gateshead - our player ratings

Goals from Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville completed the turnaround after Greg Olley’s opener.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Armando Dobra in action against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Another commanding performance. Similar to Saturday in that he did not have many saves to make but he did the basics well. His positioning was spot on when he had to come off his line and his kicking was good.

Jeff King 7

He looked like he was brimming with confidence following his recent form. He was very sharp and bright on the ball and was positive in possession. Linked-up well with Mandeville down the right and those two caused Gateshead lots of problems. Might have had a penalty in the second-half when he was bundled over. His free-kick was blocked but fell into the path of Mandeville to finish.

Tyrone Williams 7

Looks like he has found his form again. Headed over from a corner early on. Made one excellent sliding interception. Kept things simple and stuck to the task well.

Jamie Grimes 7

Confident on the ball with some nice switches of play. Him and Williams were not massively tested by Gateshead’s forwards but they dealt with most things that came their way.

Bailey Clements 7

Made his first league start, replacing the suspended Horton. A couple of heavy touches in the first-half but the wet conditions did not help. Thought he had an assist in the first 45 but the offside flag went up. Grew into the game and bombed on more in the second-half and he did well.

Mike Jones 7

Continues to impress in front of the back four. His experience and leadership is really rubbing off on those around him. Read the game well, kept things simple and covered a lot of ground.

Liam Mandeville 8

Man of the match. A goal and an assist and it could have had more of each of those. He created the equaliser for Quigley with a brilliant cross from the right. Scored the winner with an accurate left-footed finish from inside the area. Created two other great chances for Dobra and Quigley with crosses and was denied another goal by the excellent visiting goalkeeper. Might have done better with another chance but he blazed wide.

Darren Oldaker 7

Roamed around nicely higher up the pitch with Jones and Whelan slightly behind him. Started to find more space as the game went on and was a thorn in the Gateshead side in the second-half. Broke clear in the box and almost added a third but was denied by Montgomery.

Tom Whelan 7

His first league start for Chesterfield this season. He had an early shot on target from King’s corner which he did well to control. There was lots of strong running off the ball and he got up and down. An ecouraging display.

Armando Dobra 7

Teams are really starting to clamp down on him now and Gateshead were no different as they got touch-tight. Perhaps guilty of holding onto the ball for too long in the first-half and he missed a sitter from a couple of yards out from Mandeville’s low cross, which he blazed over. But he got more joy after the break and was a proper threat. He came close to scoring a couple more times, again Montgomery got in the way.

Joe Quigley 7

Back in the starting line-up after a slight hamstring injury. Headed in the equaliser from a couple of yards out for his third goal of the season. Another header in the second-half was tipped onto the crossbar by Montgomery. Led the line intelligently.

Tim Akinola 6

Came on for Whelan for the last 17 minutes and helped see the game out.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Replaced Quigley on 73 minutes.

George Cooper N/A