Recap: Chesterfield beat Wrexham convincingly in pulsating National League clash
Chesterfield take on title favourites Wrexham at the Technique Stadiu tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites recorded their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Aldershot Town 1-0.
Wrexham drew 1-1 at Yeovil Town last time out.
Both sides have four points from two games so far.
It is too early to know what the result could mean come the end of the season, but we should be in for a cracker in front of a bumper crowd.
Most Popular
-
1
Recap: Chesterfield beat Wrexham convincingly in pulsating National League clash
-
2
How Chesterfield could line-up against Wrexham in National League encounter
-
3
How we rated each Chesterfield player in excellent win against Wrexham
-
4
Chesterfield are 'going in the right direction' after brilliant Wrexham win on 'proud' night
-
5
Chesterfield send out statement of intent with deserved win against National League title favourites Wrexham
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Wrexham: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 23:56
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Wrexham (7.45pm KO)
- King gives Town lead on 10 minutes; Banks makes it 2-0 after 23 minutes
- One change as Asante replaces Gyasi
- Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Clarke, Jones, Tshimanga.
- Both teams have won one and drawn one so far
Thanks for joining us!
What a night!
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from excellent win against Wrexham
Goals from Jeff King and Ollie Banks handed a dominant Chesterfield a 2-0 win against Wrexham on Tuesday night.
REACTION
'Proud night' - reaction from Chesterfield camp after brilliant win against Wrexham
Chesterfield are ‘going in the right direction’ after a convincing 2-0 win against Wrexham on a ‘proud’ night for the Spireites.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield send out statement of intent with deserved win against title favourites Wrexham
Chesterfield sent out a statement of intent to the National League by deservedly brushing aside title favourites Wrexham 2-0 in a thrilling contest at the Technique Stadium.
GET IN!!!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Wrexham
Probably the best football Spireites fans have witnessed for quite some time.
Thoroughly deserved.
Huge cheers at full-time.
What a night.
Four minutes added
2-0.
Spireites subs - 83 minutes
Jones and Cooper are on for Asante and Dobra.
Standing ovations for both.
Wrexham sub - 76 minutes
Dalby is on for Hosannah.
Palmer wants a penalty
The Wrexham man goes down under a challenge, not given.
74 minutes
Still 2-0.