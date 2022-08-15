Recap: Chesterfield beat Wrexham convincingly in pulsating National League clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield v Wrexham - live updates.

The Spireites recorded their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Aldershot Town 1-0.

Wrexham drew 1-1 at Yeovil Town last time out.

Both sides have four points from two games so far.

It is too early to know what the result could mean come the end of the season, but we should be in for a cracker in front of a bumper crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...