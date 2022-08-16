Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both goals came inside the first 23 minutes as the Spireites blew the visitors away.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Jeff King celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A second consecutive clean sheet. This one was one much more assured than Saturday. His handling and commanding of his box was excellent. He looked a lot more confident. He did not have a shot to save but he dealt with everything else very well.

Jeff King 9

My pick for the man of the match. I don’t know what he had to eat before the game but I want some! The distance he covered was phenomenal. He was relentless in his attacking playing in the first-half, capped off by a wonderful goal after a one-two with Liam Mandeville. He gave Callum McFadzean a torrid time. His vision and passing were particularly impressive, as was the amount of times he won the ball back.

Tyrone Williams 9

Outstanding. Strength, reading of the game, tackles, blocks, headers. Probably his best game in a Chesterfield shirt.

Jamie Grimes 9

Brilliant. The skipper always seemed to be in the right decision to make a clearance or a header. His partnership with Williams was key to winning this game. Forced Mark Howard into a save late on.

Branden Horton 8

Another very impressive display from a young man on a big occasion. Didn’t show any signs of nerves and was defensively sound. A very disciplined performance. On this evidence, Doncaster will regret letting him go.

Ollie Banks 9

The complete midfielder’s performance. Once again we saw his range of passing but the way he battled, won tackles and headers impressed me most. His finish for the second goal wasn’t too bad, either! He showed great composure to find the net from there. His first goal of the season, but it certainly won’t be his last. He went down injured in the second-half, but was able to carry on.

Darren Oldaker 9

Another one who just looked so composed in the big atmosphere. He did a lot of the dirty work, but made it look pretty, if that makes sense. Put in a hell of a shift. What a find.

Liam Mandeville 9

Him and King tore Wrexham’s left side to pieces in the first 45. The interchange of play was top draw, especially for the first goal. Another one whose running stats must be through the roof. The amount of times he won possession back was great to see. Brought a save out of Howard in the second-half. What a shift!

Armando Dobra 9

Just edged out by King for my man of the match. He rose to the occasion and thrived on it. He took the game to Wrexham and drove at them constantly. The second goal owed everything to his work-rate and pressing as he pinched the ball off Howard before squaring to Banks. He didn’t give Wrexham a minute’s piece. He was also immense in tracking back and getting a foot in.

Akwasi Asante 8

Recalled to the side after missing Saturday through injury. He put himself about and a looked a real threat. He was unlucky to find the net when his shot came back off the post in the first-half. Forced Howard to parry a shot in the second-half as well.

Joe Quigley 8

Gave a solid showing against a physical Wrexham defence. He kept them busy with his movement and hold-up play, and he managed to get a few shots off as well, including a stinging drive from distance.

George Cooper N/A

Replaced Dobra late on.

Mike Jones N/A