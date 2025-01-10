Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Janoi Danocien has said his ‘emotional goodbyes' to Ipswich Town, with the defender set to be announced as a Chesterfield player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile defender, 31, worked with Paul Cook at the Tractor Boys and the pair are set to reunite at the Spireites. Danocien is a popular figure at Portman Road, having played a big part in helping them win promotion to the Championship two seasons ago. He was out of contract last summer but they allowed him to stay on and recover from a groin injury.

“Janoi said his goodbyes in here yesterday to the group and to the staff and it was quite emotional really because he’s a fantastic person, is loved by everyone here, loved by the supporters as well,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said in his media duties on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just a great guy, positive energy, great vibe all the time, really good in the dressing room and has written his place in the history of the football club, like so many others in that group.”

Janoi Donacien. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On his fitness, McKenna gave a positive response, saying: “He had his operation in the summer, which is thankfully fixed now, the issue that he missed last season with, so he’s been in a pretty good position health-wise this season. Has trained with us for the last few months. Apart from one or two little minor side issues, his fitness has been great, he’s looked good in training and he’s just really keen to go out and get some games now.”

McKenna also indicated his move to Chesterfield is close, which is also our understanding.

He added: “So I think he’s going to go and do that at Chesterfield, hopefully, I believe that’s close to completion, and will be sorely missed around the building. But he also leaves with great fondness, great memories and having had a big part to play in the club and I know for a fact that he will always be welcome at the club in the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danocien is set to be joined at Chesterfield by Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple, who will join on loan. In other news, the Spireites have rejected a bid from Blackpool for James Berry, but Steve Bruce has confirmed they have made an ‘improved’ offer for a player, although he stopped short of saying who for.