James Berry helped Chesterfield win promotion last season. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Chesterfield have rejected a bid from Blackpool for James Berry, we understand.

The Tangerines have been watching the 24-year-old winger and have lodged an offer with the Spireites but it has been turned down. However, our sources in the North West suggest the League One club are keen on him and are lining-up a second bid so this is not expected to be the end of the matter.

Berry helped Town win the National League title last season after signing from Macclesfield for a fee. He is the Blues’ joint top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions this campaign, including some spectacular strikes.

The wideman is from Wigan, so a move closer to home could be tempting, as well as the prospect of playing in a higher division under an experienced manager like Steve Bruce. Blackpool are 15th in League One, 11 points off the play-offs and 10 points above relegation.

Should Chesterfield decide to sell, they will still have until February 3 to replace him, which is when the transfer window closes, which is a better scenario than losing him towards the end of the deadline.

Berry started out in the Liverpool academy before moving to Hull City. After a short period out of football he joined Altrincham, but never made an appearance, before signing for Macclesfield where his goals and assists landed him individual awards and helped the Silkmen climb the leagues.

In other transfer news, Luton Town have now recalled striker Aribim Pepple, 22, from his loan spell at Southend United, as his move to the Spireites takes another step forward. A deal for former Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien, 31, is also believed to be close.

Chesterfield don’t have a game this weekend but they return to action on Tuesday night at home to Rotherham United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.