Out-of-contract Chesterfield defender attracting interest from National League clubs

The centre-back, who has been at Chesterfield for three years, will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract expires.

The 29-year-old, who has been out injured for more than a year, was offered the chance to continue his rehabilitation at the Spireites despite being out of contract.

But he could be set for a new challenge as we understand that Hollis has been attracting interest from at least one National League club and one in the National League South.

Haydn Hollis.

The experienced centre-half signed a new deal in March 2021 after some impressive displays at the heart of the Town defence as they surged towards the play-offs.

However, just one month later, he ruptured his achilles and then suffered another similar setback later on in the year, forcing him to miss the whole of last season.

As well as Chesterfield, Hollis has also played for Notts County and Forest Green Rovers, among others.

Like Hollis, full-back George Carline has been offered the opportunity to continue his recover at the Blues. It is not known at this stage whether he has decided to take up the offer.

Out of the four players who were offered new contracts this summer, Tom Denton is the only one whose future is yet to be decided. Jak McCourt, Jim Kellermann and Luke Croll all opted to move on.