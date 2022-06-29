The new National League fixtures are out in a week’s time (July 6) and the season starts one month later.

Let’s take a look at what business some of the Spireites’ rivals have been doing in the last few days...

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Experienced striker Padraig Amond has joined Woking.

The Latics have signed former Everton and Wigan Athletic youngster, Luke Burgess, 23, on a two-year deal.

Burgess was most recently with League Two Salford City and has had loan spells at Chorley and Barrow.

SOUTHEND UNITED

Former Barnet man, Harry Taylor, 25 has joined on a free transfer.

Taylor, who has played more than 180 times for the Bees, has penned a two-year deal with an option for a third.

The Blues have also snapped up young centre-back Louis Lomas, 21, who was named in the National League North Team of the Season after an impressive campaign for Brackley Town.

Fellow defender, Gus Scott-Morriss, 25, has joined from Hemel Hempstead Town for an undisclosed fee.

FC HALIFAX TOWN

The Shaymen have tied down midfielder Luke Summerfield to a new contract, extending his stay for a third season.

WOKING

The Cards have signed experienced forward Padraig Amond on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has played most of his career in the Football League, most recently with Newport County.

YORK CITY

Former loanee Sam Sanders has returned to the club after impressing on loan from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old rejected a new contract at the City Ground to join the newly-promoted side.

BARNET

The Bees have brought in midfielder Harry Pritchard after his release from Eastleigh.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has also played for Maidenhead United and Bradford City.

MAIDENHEAD UNITED