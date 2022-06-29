The 29-year-old midfielder, who has recently left League Two Barrow, will return to the Spireites six years after leaving.

Many Town fans will remember his previous spell at the club – but how did he perform last season?

We spoke to BBC Radio Cumbria’s Barrow commentator, Adam Johnson, to get the lowdown...

Ollie Banks in action for Barrow.

What has been the reaction from Barrow fans to Banks departing the club?

I think it was a fairly mixed response. Towards the end of last season a lot of fans kind of turned opinion on him due to the precarious position the club found itself in and the fact that the ‘up turn’ in form came around the time that he was left out of the side by Phil Brown. Some, however, still looked at the fact he was the club’s top scorer so therefore contributed in them staying up.

How did he perform in his time at Barrow?

In the first-half of the season he was exceptional - a massive part of some of the results the club achieved. In the second-half he lost his way slightly - I think having picked up 14 yellows and being one away from a three-match ban he may have ‘held back’ slightly as to not get that booking and many supporters may have seen that as a player not trying as opposed to thinking of the bigger picture.

What was his main role within the side?

He played in many roles for the side - even as a makeshift centre-half which many fans accredit being his best game for the club in a 1-1 draw at Bradford, playing as a ball-playing defender. But, overall, he very much played as a deep lying central midfielder.

How would you rate his leadership qualities as captain?

As a captain I think the players certainly respected him. He tried to get involved on the community side of things with the club - he was made an ambassador of the club’s disabled supporters association. It’s a shame that the season tailed off the way it did really.

How important were his 12 goals in helping to keep Barrow up?

Absolutely - he played a big part in some of the early wins the club achieved so take those away the club would likely have sunk so, as I have said before, he deserves credit for helping them stay up.

Would you back him to be a success at Chesterfield and in the National League?

Yes, I certainly expect him to have a part to play.