Midfielder joins former Chesterfield manager at National League North club after leaving Spireites

The experienced midfielder, 35, was released by the Spireites in the summer after four years at the club.
Weston, who was a regular starter when Rowe was in charge at Town, will now play under him again at the National League North side.
He has penned a one-year deal and will officially become a Coasters player on July 1.
Fellow ex-Spireite, Joe Rowley, who was also let go at the end of last season, joined Fylde earlier this month.
On signing Weston, Rowe said: “Curtis is a player that I have a strong relationship with, and I have worked closely and successfully with in the past. He will bring many on and off-field attributes to push the club forwards.”
And Weston said: “It’s been a deal we’ve been talking about for a few weeks now.
“I’ve met all the lads and had a little look around the place, and it looks incredible, so I’m ready to go.”