Paul Cook gives his verdict on Chesterfield's transfer business so far

The Spireites have brought in seven new faces so far and they are in talks with more players.

The latest arrivals are striker Michael Gyasi, 22, from King’s Lynn Town, and former Plymouth Argyle midfielder, George Cooper, 25.

On Gyasi, who joined for an undisclosed fee, Cook told 1866 Sport: “He will bring a really good energy at the top end of the pitch and a desire to work hard and score goals. He is a great age, a great profile.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

"To come to our club and work with the other strikers we have got in (Danny) Rowe, (Kabongo) Tshimanga and (Joe) Quigley, we have got four lads at the top end of the pitch that we feel are exciting value and great for our supporters to watch.”

Cooper was a free transfer after leaving the League One Pilgrims by mutual consent.

“I am delighted to have got George, I think it is a real coup for the club,” Cook explained.

“I think it is great credit to everyone at our football club that we have managed to secure George. He had other suitors, certainly in League One and League Two.

“He feels coming to us will give him a platform to play more football regularly after probably an injury-interrupted season.

“He is aware of the history and tradition of our club and he wants to play a part in taking us back into the Football League.”

Fellow midfielder Darren Oldaker, 23, played a big part in helping Dorking Wanderers win the National League South title last season and he is someone Cook has had his eye on for a while.

Cook said: “He is a lad I have followed for quite a period of time, he first came to my attention through Wigan’s recruitment room when he was a young lad breaking into the team at Gillingham. He is a player I have followed since then and watched his career probably go in the wrong way. My son Kieran (chief scout) and Neill Hornby (head of recruitment) have had eyes on him and he has done ever so well at Dorking in a successful team.”

As well as the forward and midfield areas, Cook has also brought in four defenders in left-backs Bailey Clements and Branden Horton, both 21, centre-back Joe Cook, 22 and right-back Ryheem Sheckleford, 25.

On his defensive reinforcements, Cook continued: “Great profiles for young players, great energy on the outside of the pitch. I think our supporters know how I like the game to be played with full-backs overlapping and the ability to go up and down for 90 minutes is what all those lads will bring. There is competition for places and we are delighted to have signed all of the lads.”

Overall, Cook is more than happy with the transfer business they have done so far.