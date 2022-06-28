Tshimanga scored 24 goals in 27 league games last season before he suffered a fractured leg and a dislocated ankle against Weymouth in February.

The 24-year-old, who was voted Chesterfield’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, did not play again for the remainder of the campaign.

But the Congo-born man, who had the best goals per minute ratio in the National League last season, is back in the fold as the players get set to return to the club on Friday ahead of pre-season training.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

Speaking to 1866 Sport, Cook said: “He is back, he has been in the club the last week or two, he is going to be reporting for training on Friday - good to go, ready to train.”

Fellow striker Danny Rowe missed the majority of last season with a health issue but it is hoped he will also be able to return.

The 32-year-old made a comeback towards the end of last season, scoring in the play-offs against Halifax, but had to come off late in that game and was taken to hospital.

“Danny has had a little operation that should, fingers crossed, clear up his situation totally,” Cook said.

Jack Clarke was another long-term absentee last season due to a hamstring injury, which required an operation.

The former Aston Villa man is yet to play under Cook but the manager will be able to cast his eye over him ahead of the new season starting on August 6.