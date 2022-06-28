Midfielder drops down leagues after leaving Chesterfield

Jak McCourt has signed for a new club after leaving Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:12 am

The midfielder was offered a new contract by the Spireites, thought to be on reduced terms, but he opted to turn it down and left as a free agent.

It has now been confirmed that the 26-year-old has made a surprise move to step three Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands, two divisions below the level he was playing at last season at Town.

Warrington were crowned champions of the Northern Premier League West Division last season and they won the FA Vase at Wembley in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Jak McCourt.

Manager Dave McNabb said: “Jak came in to train with us short-term when Macclesfield Town were wound up.

“He impressed immensely and we’ve kept in contact ever since. He’s a top class player who will bring real quality to the group.”

McCourt said: “I can’t wait to get going.”

McCourt is the third player to have found a new club after leaving the Blues in the summer, with Joe Rowley joining AFC Fylde and Melvin Minter going to Concord Rangers.

Paul Cook delivers very positive update on Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga

Paul Cook gives his verdict on Chesterfield's transfer business so far

ChesterfieldPaul CookSpireitesBlues