Notts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Liam Mandeville gives Spireites lead in big National League encounter
Chesterfield are back in action against expected promotion rivals Notts County today (5.20pm KO).
Both teams are unbeaten ahead of the big clash at Meadow Lane.
The Spireites have won two and drawn one so far, while Notts have won one and drawn two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 18:44
- Latest score: Notts County 1 v 2 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Mandeville scores opener on 16 minutes; Asante makes it 0-2 on 55 minutes
- Spireites unchanged from win against Wrexham
- Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Clarke, Tshimanga.
- Both sides unbeaten so far
Goal for Notts: 2-2
Langstaff again. Header from a cross. 2-2.
Goal for Notts: 1-2
Langstaff pounces on a mistake by Horton.
Game on, half an hour to go.
Off the bar!
King takes a quick free-kick and slides in Asante, who crashes a shot against the crossbar!
BIG SAVE!
Terrific save by Fitzsimons to deny Langstaff one-on-one. Top save with his legs.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 0-2
ASANTE!!!
Chesterfield double their lead on 55 minutes. Like Mandeville, Asante gets his second of the season with a blast from inside the area. Emphatic finish from the striker. More good work by Quigley as well.
Chances!
Chesterfield win the ball back high up the pitch after a good press. Banks’s shot is blocked, Asante then has an attempt, before Quigley then swings a leg at the ball and it goes just past the post.
Save by Fitzsimons
From a low header from Mitchell from Chicken’s cross.
Then Mandeville makes a great tackle in the box after anoher attack.
The hosts have responded well.
Two more corners
This time Asante skips by a couple of players and then his shot is blocked.
Town take the corner short, King whips it to the far post, Quigley was there but it is headed behind for another corner.
Good start by the Blues.
Dobra’s shot from inside the box takes a deflection and goes for a corner.
Back underway
COYB!